The 23-year-old forward, who is well versed in South Yorkshire football having already represented Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley in his young career, is said to be keen to leave the MKM Stadium after a frustrating season last time out.

Should he sign, Darren Moore would be keen to reignite the sort of form that inspired the Tigers to the League One title in the 2020/21 season, when he laid on 31 goal contributions – 22 goals and nine assists – in 50 matches across all competitions.

Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks is a transfer target for Sheffield Wednesday, The Star understands.

Championship sides Birmingham City and Middlesbrough are reportedly keen admirers of Wilks, who can also play out wide and may well be available as Tigers boss Shota Arveladze continues to put his stamp on a squad that retained their second tier status last season.

There was speculation that Wilks, a Leeds United academy graduate, would be released this summer amid a major squad turnover, but the club triggered a one-year contract extension last month to hold the registration of the youngster.

It remains to be seen whether Wednesday are pursuing a loan or a permanent deal.

The transfer window doesn’t officially open until June 10, though deals can be negotiated well before then.

Owls boss Darren Moore spoke to the club’s in-house media team last week to confirm talks were already underway with a number of targets at the start of what will be a busy summer leading into the start of pre-season on June 20.

He said: “There’s no better way of meeting a player than looking into a player’s eyes and seeing that desire and passion, because that’s what we want here at Sheffield Wednesday.

“We want players that are passionate and want to drive the club forward. Every time you pull a shirt on for Wednesday it means something, and that won’t depart from the squad.”

It’s no secret that Wednesday are in the market for a striker alongside a host of other positions.