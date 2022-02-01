Sheffield Wednesday’s stand-in boss praises Owls’ ‘bite’ after Morecambe win
Sheffield Wednesday made it three straight wins at Hillsborough with a victory over Morecambe – and Jamie Smith says that he’s very pleased.
Smith was leading the Owls on Tuesday evening after Darren Moore tested positive for Covid-19 recently, and was in constant communication with the Owls boss throughout the game as they went on to secure a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from George Byers and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
Things got a bit tetchy as the game came to a close as Sam Hutchinson twice cleared off the line, but Mendez-Laing’s injury-time strike sealed the deal and three points.
Speaking to the media after the game, Smith said, “It was a massive three points for us. I said to the lads before the game about building on from Saturday and putting a run of wins together.
“We created some good chances and we’ve got to be a little bit more clinical when we do get opportunities. That could have made the game a little bit easier in the second half.
“It’s difficult at times when you have to make enforced changes, but the lads kept their heads and showed good character to stay in the game when we were under a little bit of pressure.
“There’s some real good characters in that dressing room and we’re starting to see that resilience and bite to see games out.”
Next up for Wednesday is a trip to Burton Albion this weekend as they look to pick up another three points, and it’s unknown at this point whether Moore will be back on the bench or not.