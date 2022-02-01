Sheffield Wednesday’s stand-in boss praises Owls’ ‘bite’ after Morecambe win

Sheffield Wednesday picked up a good win over Morecambe on Tuesday night.

Smith was leading the Owls on Tuesday evening after Darren Moore tested positive for Covid-19 recently, and was in constant communication with the Owls boss throughout the game as they went on to secure a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from George Byers and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Things got a bit tetchy as the game came to a close as Sam Hutchinson twice cleared off the line, but Mendez-Laing’s injury-time strike sealed the deal and three points.

Speaking to the media after the game, Smith said, “It was a massive three points for us. I said to the lads before the game about building on from Saturday and putting a run of wins together.

“We created some good chances and we’ve got to be a little bit more clinical when we do get opportunities. That could have made the game a little bit easier in the second half.

“It’s difficult at times when you have to make enforced changes, but the lads kept their heads and showed good character to stay in the game when we were under a little bit of pressure.

“There’s some real good characters in that dressing room and we’re starting to see that resilience and bite to see games out.”