Sheffield Wednesday’s squad confirmed as uneventful deadline day passes with a whimper

It’s the morning after the night before, and after all the talk of ‘one or two more’ and making the squad stronger, Sheffield Wednesday didn’t do a thing on deadline day.

By Joe Crann
2 minutes ago

The Owls had plenty of irons in the fire in January after losing Cardiff City’s Mark McGuinness and sending Alex Mighten back to Nottingham Forest.

There was Luke McNally – who they enquired about but lost out on due to a lack of guaranteed gametime and Burnley’s desire to have him in the Championship. Stephen Welsh was an option, until Celtic decided he would no longer be loaned out.

And Michael Hector came, went, and signed for Charlton Athletic.

They asked about Sinclair Armstrong, but Lyndon Dykes’ hospitalisation put paid to any hopes on that front, and there were a whole host of names that were bandied about – possibly without ever having any real substance to them.

The only one that came through the door was Aden Flint, an experienced head at the back with a goal in him and a knowledge of the club from his previous (albeit short) stint.

So it’s over now. The window is closed, and Darren Moore knows the players that he has to rely on to get the job done and earn promotion out of League One.

Sheffield Wednesday signed Aden Flint on loan from Stoke City - their only signing of the January transfer window. (via @SWFC)

The next test is as tough as it comes, up against Plymouth Argyle in a close-to sold out Hillsborough on Saturday with a chance to go top of the table.

Nobody was sold, the defence was bolstered, and now they’ve got a job to do.

