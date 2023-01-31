Sheffield Wednesday’s U18s will face a tough trip to Cambridge United next month after their surprise victory over Chelsea.

The U’s secured a tight 1-0 win against the odds in the previous round – knocking out the nine-time winners to reach the fifth round and equal their best ever run in the FA Youth Cup.

For the Owls, they’ve picked up some impressive results of their own in this year’s edition of the esteemed youth competition, beating Burton Albion, Derby County, Barnsley and Leicester City to reach this stage.

Cambridge have confirmed that fans will be welcomed to the Abbey Stadium – £5 for adults and £2 for concessions – when the young teams meet on February 8th.

They said on their official website, “Cambridge United U18s will host Sheffield Wednesday in the Fifth Round of the FA Youth Cup on Wednesday 8th February at 7pm… United's youngsters are looking to make it to the Quarter Finals of the competition for the first time ever, following their heroic win over Chelsea in the previous round.

“They face a tough task in Sheffield Wednesday but will undoubtedly by buoyed by their recent set of results and performances…

“The Dion Dublin Bar will be open for supporters to enjoy a pre-match drink and catering outlets outside the Main Stand will also be in operation.”

Sheffield Wednesday are enjoying another good run in the FA Youth Cup this year - and will now face Cambridge United. (Harriet Massey SWFC - @harrietmasseyphoto)

Before beating Chelsea, Cambridge saw off Stevenage, Portsmouth and Colchester United, and now they’ll be turning their attentions to booking a spot in the last eight with a victory over Andy Holdsworth’s young Owls.

