Darren Moore’s decision to draw a line under several injury situations has given a clearer idea of what Sheffield Wednesday will be working with going forward.

The Owls received a double boost over the weekend as Michael Ihiekwe returned to the starting XI after his recovery from a knee injury and Josh Windass (foot) was able to get back out on the field again as a substitute having made it back in time for the play-offs.

And while Moore has suggested that there’s a chance that Reece James (groin) and Jack Hunt (calf) could potentially return to feature in some capacity this month, the rest of the injured players in the squad have been officially ruled out.

George Byers’ hamstring injury means that he won’t be returning for the play-off push, while Mallik Wilks has undergone surgery on a muscle injury and Akin Famewo won’t be available due to a muscle injury of his own.

Ben Heneghan has long since been ruled out after picking up a serious knee injury earlier in the season, and all four will now be focusing on getting themselves back fit in time for the start of preseason in a couple of months’ time.

In a season that has been blighted by injury, Wednesday have had some big players get back in contention recently, and with the play-offs against an as yet unknown opponent on the horizon they are certainly to be welcomed.

Wednesday’s final game of the regular season takes place this Sunday at 12pm as they play host to Derby County at Hillsborough.

