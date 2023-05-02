Sheffield Wednesday quartet amongst those looking likely to leave the Owls

The season of change is coming, and it’s thought that several Sheffield Wednesday youngsters will be moving on over the summer.

Darren Moore confirmed recently that decisions had been made on players in the U18s and 21s, and that those who would be leaving S6 had been informed of the club’s decision so that they could start planning their own futures.

An official list has not been confirmed yet, but The Star understands that a number of the younger players who have featured in and around the first team this season could be left to find new clubs elsewhere.

Leojo Davidson, Will Trueman, Paulo Aguas and Josh Ashman have all either played for or trained with the senior side under Darren Moore, and suggestions are that all four are looking likely to leave once their current deals expire at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Elswhere, from the U18s, Josh Chapman, Jake Bradford and Tafadzwa Tapudzai could also be on the hunt for the next step in their young careers, with a host of fresh scholars set to move up into that age group ahead of next season.

At this point in time it remains to be seen exactly who will and won’t be part of the youth setup at Middlewood Road for the 2024/25 campaign – but there may be a better indication of that come Friday when the U21s play their final game of the season away at Millwall.

The U18s won their final game 2-0 against Birmingham City on Tuesday to finish the season on a seven-game unbeaten run.

