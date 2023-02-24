Lee Gregory believes that the disappointment of last season is spurring Sheffield Wednesday on – especially through the ‘horrible’ games.

The Owls fought back from behind once again over the weekend to secure a 5-2 victory over MK Dons that took them top of League One as they prepare to take on Charlton Athletic this coming weekend.

It was another example of the fighting spirit that’s been instilled in the current group by manager, Darren Moore, and Gregory – back among the goals himself – thinks that their range of goalscorers and drive to avoid another disappointment is standing them in good stead.

“We’re getting more goals from all over the park,” he told The Star. “You’ve got players like George Byers scoring, Bazza scoring, Liam Palmer’s scoring. Everybody is chipping in, there’s more of a collective. That tallies up, and look at our goal difference – that just shows you.

“I think there’s still the disappointment from last year, and knowing that we don’t want that again. We can feel it on the pitch, and that can drag you through to win games and get you through the horrible ones.

“We’ve started to create more chances, and when you create more chances then you score more goal – there have been a lot of games prior to Christmas where we were grinding out results, and looking back now those results look very good. So we’ll take every win.”

Gregory, Josh Windass and Michael Smith have got 46 goals and assists across all competitions – and while last year’s top scorer has got a bit of catching up to do personally, he insists he wouldn’t care if he didn’t get another this season as long as the end result was promotion.

Sheffield Wednesday are gunning for the title, not just promotion, in League One this season. (Steve Ellis)

He went on to say, “Look, every striker wants to score as many goals as possible, of course they do - nobody is going to stand here and tell you any different. But we want to win the league, and if that means me not scoring another goal this season but others do and we win the league, then we win the league – and that’s just it.

“All season, even last season, we always had the belief that we were going to win it. If you don’t, then you won’t. What we need to do now, after putting ourselves in a great position, is to take one game at a time. The next one is Charlton away, so we’ll go there, try for three points and then move on to the next one.

“That’s the way we’re applying ourselves this year rather than getting carried away… We all want those medals on your wall though, and hopefully we can do it.”

Wednesday face Charlton on Saturday afternoon at 3pm, and Gregory will be eager to take another step closer to double figures if given the chance at the Valley.

