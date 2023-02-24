The big decision that improved the relationship between Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County stars

Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith have been friends for years, but a change in scenery for the Sheffield Wednesday academy graduates has been good for them.

Less than six months separates the two goalkeepers, two goalkeepers who have both represented England at youth level as well as donned the colours of their boyhood club on numerous occasions.

For a long time they trained alongside each other, but their position meant that only one could get the nod. That factor will have played a part in Wildsmith’s decision to leave over the summer, and that certainly seems to have paid off since joining Derby County, and Dawson's time with Exeter City has proven to be hugely beneficial for him.

Now, with the two shot-stoppers reaching their peak years, they’re both starting for their respective clubs and both pushing for promotion out of League One – Dawson says that it’s nice to be able to support him rather than compete against him.

“Me and Joe have always been close,” he told The Star. “We get on, we’ve always been good mates. But since last year, with me being at Exeter and Joe moving on to Derby - it’s been good for our relationship because we can just support each other and really I just want the best for him and his family.

“It’s great to see him doing well, he’s a fantastic person. We’ve come through together, spent so much time together, and watching him be successful and having the year that he’s having - it’s great.

“I’m so pleased for him, and hopefully we can get the job done, get first place, and then he can be successful with Derby as well.”

Cam Dawson and Joe Wildsmith go back a long way having come up through the youth ranks at Sheffield Wednesday together. (Steve Ellis)

The two goalkeepers have 21 clean sheets between them this season as they shine for Wednesday and Derby, with Dawson’s eighth this month setting a new club record of 18 clean sheets in a single campaign.

