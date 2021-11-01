The Owls have conceded a number of goals from corners, free kicks and general wide positions over the course of the current campaign, most recently the late equaliser at Cheltenham Town that meant that went home with one point rather than three.

Moore was a commanding centre back during his playing days for the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Derby County and Barnsley, and it will greave him to see the way that his side have been conceding so far this season.

And when asked if it made him want to lace up his boots again and boss things from within the box himself, Moore replied, “Yeah… The fact of the matter is that I can’t, but yes. Because obviously that’s something that – when I was playing – was what my game was all about.

“But you can’t cry over that, but what you can do is get back in there, get back to the drawing board and have a look back at it. I need to look at the movement and see where things went wrong.”

He also explained how he felt on a personal level as he saw the Robins’ equaliser find the back of the net, saying, “It’s frustration really, because the ball is in the back of the net… You don’t want to concede at all in the game, let alone in the last few minutes. With all the hard work they’d done to get back in the game and then get their noses in front – to then concede so late makes it feel like a loss.

“We scored two goals away from home, so it’s frustration, but you also have to try and keep your thoughts in the game at the moment because it’s still going on. And as much as you’re disappointed, there could still be another opportunity in the game.”

