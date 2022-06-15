The Star reported on Wednesday morning that the 36-year-old shot-stopper had completed his medical in Hillsborough ahead of his proposed move, and now it’s been announced that he will be an Owls player come July 1st when his current contract with Wycombe Wanderers comes to an end.

A statement on the club’s official website today read, “David Stockdale will sign for the Owls on 1 July when his contract with Wycombe Wanderers expires. The 36-year-old goalkeeper will return to his native Yorkshire, bringing a wealth of experience between the sticks.

“Stockdale has posted over 400 senior appearances across a near two-decade career to date, with his most recent campaign with Wycombe amongst the most successful… The custodian saved more shots than any of his contemporaries in League One and posted the highest number of clean sheets to earn the Golden Glove.”

Wednesday remain in the market for new players as Moore works hard to replace those that are leaving the club this summer, with Mallik Wilks the next target to try and get over the line – however that is more complex given that he remains contracted at Hull City.

The Owls are on the hunt for many more positions in an attempt to build a squad capable of securing automatic promotion in 2022/23, with new centre backs still high up on their list of priorities despite already landing Ben Heneghan this week.

No squad number has been revealed for Stockdale just yet, but he may hope to get his lucky number 13.