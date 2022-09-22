It was revealed yesterday that Derby County were on the lookout for a new manager with interim boss, Liam Rosenior, reportedly being redeployed elsewhere within the club, and the man leading the race right now is Rotherham United’s main man, Paul Warne.

Warne has had lots of success with the Millers since taking on the role there, securing numerous promotions, but reports over the past 24 hours suggest that his time in South Yorkshire is coming to an end.

If he was to leave then he would join Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe in departing the Championship for League One, and hand the club another blow with regards to losing people that they’d liked to have kept.

That appointment may not end the merry-go-round, though, with reports elsewhere stating that Wycombe Wanderers’ Gareth Ainsworth – who has been with the Chairboys for almost a decade – could be a potential replacement for Warne at Rotherham.

Ainsworth has told the media on Thursday that he’s heard nothing about interest from the Millers, and that he’s ‘very happy’ with Wycombe. Judging by that it looks like he’ll be going nowhere, but stranger things have happened.

Exactly half of the 24 managers in charge of League One clubs at present have been at the helm for less than 10 months, with Ainsworth comfortably the longest-serving manager in the division at present.