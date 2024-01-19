Birmingham City are working on a deal to bring in what would be Tony Mowbray's first signing as Blues boss

Andre Dozzell of Queens Park Rangers is challenged by Jay Stansfield of Birmingham City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers at St Andrews (stadium) on September 22, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Birmingham City and QPR may both be entrenched, like Sheffield Wednesday, in a relegation battle at the bottom of the Championship but that isn't preventing them doing business together.

Reports suggest that Andre Dozzell could be the first new player through the door at St Andrew's since Tony Mowbray took over from Wayne Rooney.

The midfielder has been a regular in the team this season but it appears that Rangers are prepared to offload the former Ipswich man, even to a rival.

The Telegraph report that Dozzell is 'close' to joining Birmingham on loan for the remainder of the season, with the Blues currently seven points outside the relegation zone. Indications are that QPR are looking to make room in their squad for their own new signings as they look to pull themselves out of the bottom three. Rangers are a place below Wednesday in 23rd and a point worse off than the Owls who are four points off fourth-bottom Huddersfield.

Mowbray indicated in his pre-match press conference yesterday that Birmingham were closing in on their first singing.