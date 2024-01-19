Bid received, done and maybe: The latest on every Sheffield Wednesday transfer story

Let's be fair, it wasn't the most rousing of transfer updates from Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl when speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon - but as we've seen already in a whirlwind back and forth January, things can change quickly.
The club are working hard to make the changes to the squad Röhl desires and have a number of positions on the hitlist, hoping to build on the signings of James Beadle and Ike Ugbo. There is interest in a number of their own players and it seems there's plenty going on, with the month just heating up.
Here's the latest as we have it on every Owls transfer story of the window so far.
1. Pierce Charles
One of the most hotly-tipped youngsters in the Owls academy, goalkeeper Charles is a player who is the subject of discussion at S6 with regard to a possible loan move. Decisions will be made going forward - should he move out to non-league a deal could be completed after the month is up.
2. Josh Windass
Often admired by clubs elsewhere, Windass is an important player for Wednesday, particularly under Rohl. Atletico Talleres are reported to have returned to their interest and The Star understands a bid has been received from MLS side Real Salt Lake. Windass told reporters no contract talks have been had with Wednesday.
3. Mike Biereth
Revealed to be a Wednesday target by The Star, Arsenal youngster Biereth had his time with Motherwell terminated on Thursday, sparking hopes a move to S6 was close. Our latest understanding is that he is more likely to head out to Europe, however, with Austrian side Sturm Graz a possible destination.
4. Marvin Johnson
The subject of very real interest from Ipswich Town, Johnson is a man bang in form. They've made a bid but not - as The Star understands - with any fee attached. The £1m figure reported is believed to be wide of the mark.