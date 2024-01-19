Bid received, done and maybe: The latest on every Sheffield Wednesday transfer story

Let's be fair, it wasn't the most rousing of transfer updates from Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl when speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon - but as we've seen already in a whirlwind back and forth January, things can change quickly.

The club are working hard to make the changes to the squad Röhl desires and have a number of positions on the hitlist, hoping to build on the signings of James Beadle and Ike Ugbo. There is interest in a number of their own players and it seems there's plenty going on, with the month just heating up.