Sheffield Wednesday boss asked about future of Newcastle United man as absence continues
Jeff Hendrick hasn’t made a Sheffield Wednesday appearance since December 2nd, and that won’t be changing this weekend.
The 31-year-old has endured a difficult time at Hillsborough since joining the Owls on loan, and as things stand has only made 10 Championship appearances for the club over the last four months.
It has previously been reported by The Star that conversations have been had with regards to potentially cutting short the midfielder’s loan at S6, but that the situation was unlikely to change as things stand – on Thursday Danny Röhl was asked about the current state of play as Hendrick prepares to return from injury.
“Jeff is now close to coming back to training,” he told The Star. “And this is the situation… At the moment things are happening behind closed doors, we are trying things, having conversations, we’re working hard…
“The only thing, and this is important, is that I’m still in communication with everybody. With the players, how is the situation for them, and between the clubs. This is what I can do, give them feedback, and then we look what we can do and what is best for the players. If we have something then we’ll come out with the information, but it make no sense to speak today about things that could be.”
Wednesday have already had two loans come to an end either through termination or by being recalled after John Buckley and Devis Vasquez both returned to their parent clubs this month. It remains to be seen if that list will extend further as the window draws closer to an end.