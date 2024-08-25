Sheffield Wednesday's £88m predicted starting XI after transfer window closes

It has already been a busy summer for Sheffield Wednesday as Danny Rohl attempted to build on the momentum gained by a successful battle against relegation from the Championship.
After securing their place in the second tier and avoiding an immediate return to League One in the final weeks of the campaign, there were further scenes of delight when Rohl committed to the Owls amid interest from several suitors.
Rohl wasted little time in adding to his squad once the summer transfer window opened for business after he completed the additions of former loan star Ike Ugbo and free transfer signings like Jamal Lowe, Ben Hamer and Svante Ingelsson.
There are now just days remaining in the summer transfer window and the Owls remain keen to add further new faces to their squad - but what business could they conduct? We fired up Football Manager 2024, edited the squad to its present state and allowed the world’s most popular managerial simulation to assess who could arrive at the club.
