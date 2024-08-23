Former Sheffield Wednesday striker makes left-field switch to Indian second tier

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Saido Berahino has made a surprise switch abroad two years on from his Hillsborough exit.

The 31-year-old, who scored nine goals and claimed four assists in his 36 matches in Wednesday colours, played out only one campaign with the Owls; the 2021/22 season that ended in League One play-off qualification. England youth international Berahino teamed up with his former West Bromwich Albion colleague Darren Moore in a move that came as a surprise to many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having since played in Cyprus with AEL Limassol, Berahino has now made another surprise move in signing for Indian side Rajasthan United on free transfer terms. Formed as recently as 2018, Rajasthan play in the I-League, the second tier of football in the country. Last season the club played their home games in Jaipur at the 3,000-seater Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium. It is the fifth club in as many years for the Burundi international.

Speaking on the On The Judy Podcast a few months on from his Wednesday departure, the ex-Owl said, “I wanted to come back (to England) because of my kids, and I also had an opportunity with Darren Moore where he kind of pitched me an idea of coming back and trying to get back into the Championship. I thought it was brilliant… It’s not too far from Birmingham, the club is a massive club, so I thought it was a great opportunity.

“Obviously we didn’t get promoted, we got knocked out in the play-offs, but it was still a good opportunity and I think I did alright. Nine goals in 30-something games. It’s a tough league, man. Some people think it’s a joke, but it’s tough - it caught me by surprise. I don’t know what they are feeding these 19 and 20-year-olds, but I was getting bullied - I had to get in the gym for a couple of months! I think when I went back to Belgium it was a lot of running, so I lost my strength. I was getting thrown about - so I got in the gym.”