CHANGES TO PONDER: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

Alan Biggs on that defeat to Sunderland and why it’s only natural in the Championship to suffer extreme highs and lows

When there are two extremes the truth usually lies somewhere in between. That, for now, is the sensible way to view not getting too up or too down at S6. But I doubt mid-table is much a part of the plan at Hillsborough this season.

So the Owls will be aiming far closer to Plymouth than Sunderland when it comes to their first two madly contrasting performances of the new league campaign.

Many thought somewhere around halfway was the reasonable expectation this time. I’m still pitching that higher, as per the opening column here, and frankly, if you are Sheffield Wednesday, you can’t be aiming for mid-table.

First off, as abnormal as those first results looked (4-0 and 0-4), the anomaly is entirely normal in the context of the Championship. In the long run, too, it can be beneficial to encounter an early reality check, part of the process of bedding in a revamped team. And without seeking excuses (the Owls were off it in every department last Sunday), there was something a little freakish about the scoreline.

Everything that could go wrong did go wrong. Enough mistakes made for a handful of games and every one of them punished. It reminded me a little of the first leg of the epic play-off semi-final with Peterborough two seasons ago and we all know what happened then.

Looking back, even without that extraordinary second leg, I reckon there was a general overreaction to the first leg performance, as opposed to the result. It’s more on an even keel right now, with the tone set by a measured Danny Rohl, who sensibly saw no point in lambasting a team and squad he has only just brought together.

Rohl needs to build confidence, not destroy it, and that includes a holding of nerve and belief in passing from the back. It’s risk and reward where there will always be an unwanted trade off at some stage.

Now Wednesday need a strong, restoring home display in this Friday’s Yorkshire derby with Leeds United whose season is also yet to go to plan.