Xisco Muñoz’s first press engagement as Sheffield Wednesday manager will arrive on Wednesday after a Tuesday announcement confirmed him as the man to replace Darren Moore in the Hillsborough hotseat.

The 42-year-old Spaniard is best known to English football supporters as the man who won promotion with two games remaining with Watford in the 2020/21 season - a job he left with an impressive win percentage of 58.33%.

Muñoz proved popular with Watford fans and after shot stints back in Spain with Huesca and in Cyprus with Anorthosis returns to the EFL with a point to prove having been cruelly sacked with his newly-promoted Hornets side placed 15th in the Premier League.

Giving an insight into a passionate and animated personality in his first press conference as Watford boss, Muñoz sent a message to supporters as to what they could expect.

“I tell the fans I give my maximum for the club,” said Muñoz. “The focus is to work and to win. We need good energy. We need our fans and we need everyone in the same way.

“Together we can have big power. Everybody knows the goal.

“I want to fight like an animal to win and give my maximum. I have a responsibility now to this club to say thank you for this situation.