Wycombe Wanderers are looking increasingly likely to lose their manager, Gareth Ainsworth, to Queens Park Rangers.

Ainsworth has been with the Chairboys for a decade and is the second longest-serving boss in the Football League, but with the League One outfit chasing another promotion push this season it looks as though they’ll have to do it without the man that has brought them so much of their success.

QPR fired Neil Critchley over the weekend after a dire run of form, and reports in the national media have suggested that they’ve targeted their former player as his replacement – with Sky Sports going as far as to suggest that they are ‘close to finalising a deal’.

Ainsworth joined Wycombe back in 2012 and has enjoyed plenty of success at Adams Park, but it would appear that the chance to move up to the Championship at the club with whom he spent seven years of his playing career could be an opportunity he doesn’t want to miss.

The latest news being reported is that a deal is close, with the London-based outfit hopeful of having him through the door in time for their game against Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

If the move was to happen then it would come as a bitter blow for Wycombe and potentially their title ambitions, with the club currently on a five-game winning streak that has put them on the brink of the top six.

Wycombe face Shrewsbury Town this weekend, and it may be that it’s the first game of theirs without Ainsworth at the wheel for over a decade.