Bailey Cadamarteri absence explained as Sheffield Wednesday striker misses out on derby

Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Bailey Cadamarteri, is being ‘nursed’ by the club, hence his absence from the mini Steel City derby.

The young Owls lost 1-0 to Sheffield United on Monday afternoon as their city rivals completed a league double over their blue and white neighbours, and Cadamarteri was absent from the matchday squad as Sam Durrant and Luke Cook led the line.

Cadamarteri is highly-rated in the Wednesday youth setup and was recently given a long-term professional contract at S6, with Darren Moore having called upon him for a couple of senior squads as the 2022/23 campaign has played out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just a few games left of the current season at youth level, ‘Cadz’ will be hoping to play his part for both the U21s and U18s – and Neil Thompson has suggested that it won’t be long until he’s back playing.

He told The Star, “With Bailey, we’re just nursing him through. He’s had one or two niggles, and when they’re at that age they’re growing and they get tweaks. So we’re just managing him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, talented goalkeeper, Pierce Charles, is also on the verge of his return after dislocating a finger, with the teenager having returned to training recently.

“He’s fine,” ‘Thommo’ explained. “He’s been training without handling and he’s pretty decent with just his feet to be honest! He’s on the verge of getting back handling, and we’re hoping it won’t be long until he’s back fit again.”

Bailey Cadamarteri wasn't in Sheffield Wednesday's U21 side against Sheffield United. (Harriet Massey - SWFC)

The U21s are next in action on March 4th when they travel to Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad