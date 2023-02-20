Sam Reed has already made over 50 senior appearances by the age of 19, but he’s hoping to step up into the professional ranks at Sheffield Wednesday as his next step.

The teenager has been on trial with the Owls for a little while now, and while he’s continued to play for his current club, Brighouse Town, the aim is to take the step up before this season is out.

The Star reported previously that the 19-year-old left back had been given an extended period of time to impress Steve Haslam and his Owls academy staff, and it may be that he gets another chance to do so this afternoon when Neil Thompson’s U21s take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

It’s been said that the Blades are another club that are keeping tabs on his situation, as are the Owls’ League One rivals, Derby County, but his current spell at S6 suggests that they will get the first opportunity to do a deal if they so wish.

Reed recently quit his job in a warehouse that he worked alongside his career in the Northern Premier League Division One East, with the teenager eager to dedicate all of his time into making his professional dream a reality.

It remains to be seen who will feature against the Blades at 2pm this afternoon, but Darren Moore has explained that a couple of first team players will be involved given the lack of midweek game this week before they face Charlton Athletic on Saturday.