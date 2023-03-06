News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion rivals set for major boost as they visit Hillsborough

Bolton Wanderers’ form has stuttered a little of late, but they’re set to receive a big boost before their trip to Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
2 minutes ago

Defeat to Portsmouth and a surprise 0-0 draw away at Morecambe has seen Ian Evatt’s side lost ground on the automatic promotion places in recent weeks, but they’re still very much in contention for promotion after a very strong January and early February.

One player who was brought in to aid their push for the Championship was in-form Burton Albion attacker, Victor Adeboyejo, who got his first goal late last month as he scored the opener in their win over Port Vale.

Darren Moore names Sheffield Wednesday star who has ‘gone to another level’ as p...
The 25-year-old was forced to pull out of the squad to face Pompey, and wasn’t available against Morecambe, with Evatt confirming that his hamstring injury is also likely to see him miss the visit of Ipswich Town.

According to the Bolton News, Adeboyejo is set to return to action for the trip to S6 though – with the forward no doubt desperate to hit the ground running after an early setback in his Trotters career.

Wednesday aren’t expected to have any of their long-termed injured back to face Bolton, however the likes of Reece James, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and David Stockdale are all expected back in contention for the trip to Pompey this weekend.

The Owls have Callum Paterson (muscle), Mallik Wilks (calf), Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan (both knee) out of action, with no specific times having been given on when they could be back out on the field again.

Ian Evatt and Bolton Wanderers are expected to have Victor Adeboyejo back to face Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)
GRIMSBY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Victor Adeboyejo of Burton Albion runs with the ball during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Grimsby Town and Burton Albion at Blundell Park on January 07, 2023 in Grimsby, England. (Photo by Joe Portlock/Getty Images):f
