Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion hero takes permanent job after retirement decision

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Glenn Whelan, has taken on his first coaching role since deciding to retire.

The 39-year-old hung up his boots recently as he called time on a long, successful career, with Bristol Rovers proving to be his last club following a couple of seasons with the Gas – one of which resulted in his fourth promotion. His first was with the Owls in 2005.

Whelan, who was named as the Owls’ Player of the Season in 2007, played 12 games in League One in 2022/23 as he also spent time as part of Joey Barton’s coaching team, and it’s now been confirmed that he will take on that role on a permanent basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club confirmed on their official website, “Following his retirement, Glenn Whelan will transition into full-time first-team coach after a season as player-coach.”

Another addition to their playing staff could be goalkeeper, Anssi Jaakkola, who has been ‘offered the position of permanent goalkeeping coach’ at age 36.