Sheffield Wednesday will face Barnsley in the play-off final as the two South Yorkshire clubs battle it out for a spot in next year’s Championship.

The Owls had a torrid time against the Reds in League One this season, losing 2-0 at home and 4-2 away, but they’ll be hoping for a case of third time lucky when they face off at Wembley on May 29th in 10 days time.

Barnsley secured a 1-0 home win over Bolton Wanderers on Friday evening to qualify with a 2-1 aggregate victory that was enough to get the job done. Wednesday made it via a penalty shootout on Thursday following a thrilling 5-5 aggregate draw at Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, with the two teams officially confirmed, plans can start to properly take shape in terms of ticketing for the encounter, with ticket news to followi in the coming days.

For the time being the Owls have said that there will be no information available to the public until then.

Wednesday said on Twitter earlier today, “We know supporters are eagerly awaiting Wembley ticket news… But please do not request ticket information today as we now need to plan accordingly with the EFL and our to be confirmed opponents. Please do not visit or call the Ticket Office regarding the play-off final.”

Historically Wednesday have a good record over their red rivals, however they have just one win in their last five meetings in the league and will be desperate to change that under the arch a week on Monday.