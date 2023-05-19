Leaning on the side of the tunnel at Hillsborough, just gone midnight, Barry Bannan couldn’t help but smile. His Sheffield Wednesday side had just made history.

Outside of the Owls’ camp not many believed it was possible, but inside it was a different matter. At the heart of it all was their captain, sending messages to the player’s WhatsApp group, working alongside Darren Moore to make sure that they believed – because if they didn’t, what was the point in turning up?

The Wednesday skipper was a beating heart at Hillsborough as they pulled off the unthinkable, coming back from 4-0 down to win 5-1 on aggregate and then dispatch all five of their penalties.

Bannan said he was going to leave it all out there, and he certainly did that…

“I was cramping up two or three times in extra time,” he told The Star. “But I was going to die out there tonight, one way or another. I was willing to die and get buried in the pitch tonight, I’d said before that I was going to come off that pitch in a bad, bad way no matter what happened.

“I’m feeling it now, but when you win you don’t feel it and emotion takes over. There were a lot of big performances, a lot of running, but we had to - because after the first leg it was always going to be hard work.

“It just shows that, we can get questioned and kicked from pillar to post, but everyone is willing to die for this club.”

Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday consoles Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United after the penalty shoot-out - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP - 18/05/2023 - FOOTBALL - Hillsborough - Sheffield, England - Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough United - Sky Bet League One

