News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Owls highlights - all the goals after incredible night at Hillsborough

‘Buried in the pitch’ – Emotional Barry Bannan’s reveals Sheffield Wednesday vow before remarkable Owls comeback

Leaning on the side of the tunnel at Hillsborough, just gone midnight, Barry Bannan couldn’t help but smile. His Sheffield Wednesday side had just made history.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 19th May 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 11:57 BST

Outside of the Owls’ camp not many believed it was possible, but inside it was a different matter. At the heart of it all was their captain, sending messages to the player’s WhatsApp group, working alongside Darren Moore to make sure that they believed – because if they didn’t, what was the point in turning up?

The Wednesday skipper was a beating heart at Hillsborough as they pulled off the unthinkable, coming back from 4-0 down to win 5-1 on aggregate and then dispatch all five of their penalties.

Read More
Phenomenal video shows scenes inside Owls changing room after heroics
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bannan said he was going to leave it all out there, and he certainly did that…

“I was cramping up two or three times in extra time,” he told The Star. “But I was going to die out there tonight, one way or another. I was willing to die and get buried in the pitch tonight, I’d said before that I was going to come off that pitch in a bad, bad way no matter what happened.

“I’m feeling it now, but when you win you don’t feel it and emotion takes over. There were a lot of big performances, a lot of running, but we had to - because after the first leg it was always going to be hard work.

“It just shows that, we can get questioned and kicked from pillar to post, but everyone is willing to die for this club.”

Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday consoles Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United after the penalty shoot-out - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP - 18/05/2023 - FOOTBALL - Hillsborough - Sheffield, England - Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough United - Sky Bet League OneBarry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday consoles Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United after the penalty shoot-out - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP - 18/05/2023 - FOOTBALL - Hillsborough - Sheffield, England - Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough United - Sky Bet League One
Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday consoles Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United after the penalty shoot-out - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP - 18/05/2023 - FOOTBALL - Hillsborough - Sheffield, England - Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough United - Sky Bet League One
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last night was for celebrating, but the job’s not done. Next up, Wembley.

MORE: Moore hails one of his best nights in management – salutes ‘deafening’ Owls fans

Related topics:Barry BannanDarren MooreHillsboroughWembley