The double injury fright suffered by Sheffield Wednesday in midweek is not as bad as first feared.

Both Liam Palmer and Olaf Kobacki were taken off in Wednesday evening’s goalless draw at Bristol City, with Owls boss Danny Röhl admitting he was fearful of a lay-off for the pair. Scans undertaken since, however, have delivered encouraging news. Care will be taken over the timescale of their returns and a two-week international break will offer opportunity for players to undergo recovery after this weekend’s trip to Coventry City.

The away clash will see the return to the squad of a longer-term absentee in defender Dominic Iorfa, though Röhl suggested that despite Palmer’s potential absence it is unlikely the 29-year-old will be selected to start in the Midlands.

“It looks so far good,” Röhl said on the Palmer and Kobacki injuries while suggesting there were further ‘question marks’ in what has been a busy week for Wednesday. “At first I was a little bit scared that it could be something more but we did some scans and it is so far, so good. Of course when you have just 48 hours (between matches) then there is still a bit of a risk and this is what we have to look for and decide, if we take the risk for this game or we look ahead to the following weeks.

“Every big injury now would mean you miss 10, 12, 15 games even in just a few weeks. But from this point we will pay attention and make a decision. We have a big squad, a good squad and everybody is ready and prepared for this. I will make my final decision in the next hours.”

Having played every minute of their opening three Championship fixtures, Iorfa has had to sit out their last five outings in the league - but will make the trip to Coventry.

“Dom is ready to go,” Röhl said. “I think when you haven’t played so many minutes in the last weeks then of course you have to think about this, but he will definitely travel with us, that’s what I can say.”