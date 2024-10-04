'Forgotten' Sheffield Wednesday signing delighted to be back in the running

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Ben Hamer, had a difficult start to life at his new club this summer...

The 36-year-old was an early signing for Danny Röhl as his rebuild got underway at Hillsborough following Championship survival last time out, but following first appearance in a friendly at Alfreton Town he was struck down by injury shortly afterwards, and has been in recovery ever since.

Now, after getting back in training and playing 90 minutes in a win for the U21s recently, Hamer is back in the running alongside first choice James Beadle and the highly-rated Pierce Charles for a place in the Owls’ matchday squad - but he admits that it won’t be easy for him to get back in. After his tough opening few weeks, though, he’s enjoying it.

Speaking to the club’s website, the stopper said, “When you join a club, you’ve got to show yourself to new teammates and coaches, but after four days you get an injury and are kind of forgotten about. But now I’m pleased to be back involved.

“I don’t expect to just come back in and challenge because we have a good group of goalkeepers here. James is doing exceptionally well and Pierce has done brilliantly in the cup games. They are brilliant in training every day, they are talented boys... All the lads have been brilliant and I settled in right from the first week at St George’s Park, we were all going for coffees together and getting to know each other.

“But then, when an injury happens, you’re on a different timetable. They’re all out training and you’re in the gym, so you don’t get to see them much and that was one of the more frustrating things. It’s been tough not being around the lads."

Wednesday return to action on Saturday afternoon as they travel to Coventry City for their latest Championship outing, and it remains to be seen whether Hamer will make his first matchday squad for the Owls or not.