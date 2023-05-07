Sheffield Wednesday go into the play-offs on a four-game winning run after securing a 1-0 victory over Derby County on Sunday.

This season has been a remarkable one in so many ways for the Owls – they’ve now set a new points record (96), a new clean sheet record (24), a new record unbeaten run (23), and won more games on the road (12) than any other season before.

Darren Moore’s side haven’t lost a home game in any competition since September, and 2022/23 is their highest-scoring league campaign since 2011/12 when they found the back of the net 81 times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite all that, though, it was Plymouth Argyle that were crowned as champions, with Ipswich Town finishing as runners up. They’ll be playing Championship football next season – the Owls now have three cup finals this month to make sure they join them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a real buzz around Hillsborough in the build-up, a national anthem was followed up by a belting Hi Ho Silver Lining and even though it was effectively a dead rubber for the home side there was a sense of expectation. They wanted to finish on a high before the play-offs begin.

It took a while, but there was action at both ends in the first half, Cameron Dawson making a brilliant fingertip save to keep out former Sheffield United man, David McGoldrick, while Fisayo Dele-Bashiru very nearly got on the end of a lovely throughball from Barry Bannan and Michael Smith saw a shot saved by ex-Owl, Joe Wildsmith.

But things really heated up just before the break when Derby skipper, Curtis Davies, was adjudged to have brought down Marvin Johnson in the box. He was given his marching orders, and Leigh Doughty pointed to the spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Smith scored his 20th goal of the season for Sheffield Wednesday against Derby County. (Steve Ellis)

‘Smudga’, such a calm head from 12-yards out, certainly wasn’t to be denied the chance to bag his 20th of the season, and he dispatched it perfectly – sending Wildsmith the wrong way to become the first Wednesday player to hit that tally since Neil Mellor back in 2010/11.

The Rams weren’t giving up on the tie, though, and Dawson was again called into action just before the break as McGoldrick looked to lob him after an Owls mistake… But ‘Daws’ was up to it once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday had the best of the second half, Will Vaulks hit the crossbar with a fine long-range effort, Liam Palmer clipped the woodwork as well, and Callum Paterson almost got Josh Windass an assist moments after the attacker retook to the field at S6 for the first time since that injury against Bolton Wanderers. He came on for the goalscorer.

Aden Flint did have to clear one off the line before all that, but Moore was clearly confident, and decided to preserve his players for what lies ahead. Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan were replaced by Jack Hunt and Tyreeq Bakinson – both will certainly start in that first leg next week.

Dawson had to pull off a couple of saves late on, including another from McGoldrick, but Wednesday stood firm. Dominic Iorfa, in another fine display, made a big block to keep things level.

Two years ago it was a Derby penalty to saw the Owls relegated to League One, this time a penalty meant they’d remain in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad