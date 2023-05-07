The reason Sheffield Wednesday duo are absent from final day clash with Derby County

The Sheffield Wednesday matchday squad for their final day League One clash with Derby County is without senior men Michael Ihiekwe and Dennis Adeniran, prompting fan fears over injuries heading into next week’s play-off first leg.

But The Star understands that those fears can be allayed, with both men believed to have been rested.

Ihiekwe is recently back from a long-term knee injury, starting and starring in last week’s win at Shrewsbury Town. Adeniran has featured wide right in recent weeks and has done well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both players were substituted in the latter stages at New Meadow.

Speaking to Sky Sports pre-match, Owls boss Darren Moore said: “Some of the changes we’ve made today are because we don’t want to take any chances after the gruelling season that it’s been. For the players we’ve brought into today, it’s a great opportunity for them to stake a claim.

The Owls line-up is also without Lee Grgeory, who is believed to have sustained a facial injury in training. Josh Windass, who made a comeback from the bench on Saturday, is on the bench once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad