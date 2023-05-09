It’s set to be a sell-out at The Weston Homes Stadium on Friday night, with over 2,300 Sheffield Wednesday fans set to make the trip to Peterborough United.

Wednesday have been given an allocation of 2,358 tickets for the encounter in the first leg of their play-off semifinal, more than 1,000 less than they were given when the two sides met in League One back in August.

According to the Peterborough Telegraph around 13,000 will be present for the encounter, with the publication adding that ‘the presence of Sky Sports cameras affects the Posh capacity’ – but it is unknown by exactly how much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Posh had also stated that a decision would be made by Wednesday morning on tickets in the A/B block of the ground, suggesting that more tickets could potentially be made available, and they have since gone on sale to home supporters.

Tickets for Wednesdayites went on sale this morning and are expected to disappear quickly, with a bumper crowd set to descend on Peterborough for what will be a huge game in the race for promotion into the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad