Sheffield Wednesday promotion hero makes big career call despite retirement talk

News this week means that there’s only one man still standing in their playing career from the Sheffield Wednesday side that last tasted play-off glory in 2005.

But despite his soon-to-be free agent status aged 37, Richard Wood has no plans to retire just yet.

Glenn Whelan, one of Wood’s teammates at the Millennium Stadium when Wednesday beat Hartlepool United 4-2 to seal promotion from League One in 2005, played his last game over the weekend and hung up his boots on a stellar career.

That left eyes drifting to centre-half Wood, who has been the subject of speculation over his future after a ninth season with Rotherham United that was mostly spent looking on from the sidelines as he fell down the pecking order under Matt Taylor.

Wood is looking medium-term at moving into coaching having acted as Millers caretaker boss earlier this season, but has spoken about the desire to continue his playing career.

That won’t happen at the New York Stadium, however, and he will be released at the end of his current deal in the coming weeks.

Rotherham boss Taylor said: “He’s come back onto the scene on the field towards the back end of the season and has been a part of that success, as he has been behind the scenes really. In terms of where we see the level and Woody’s game, we will be looking elsewhere in that department.

“Now is the time to thank him again. He’s had such adulation and recognition over the last week and hopefully that continues, even if he keeps on playing which I think he probably will do, it needs to continue at Rotherham United Football Club because I’m sure he’ll come back here in some capacity.

“People talk about statues and stands and the club needs to do something to honour him.

