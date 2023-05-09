News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday boss names two Owls who face an uncertain future at Hillsborough

Darren Moore says that the club is yet to make a decision on young duo, Sam Durrant and Ryan Galvin, with regards to next season.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 9th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Durrant, 21, made his senior debut for the Owls on Sunday as the attacker came on late in the 1-0 win over Derby County, while 22-year-old defender, Galvin, has now rejoined senior training at Middlewood Road following the end of his loan spell with Maidstone United.

It was confirmed last week that a number of young Wednesday players from the U18s and U21s would not be remaining at the club next season, and Moore has explained that they’re not quite wrapped up yet in terms of the youngsters.

“There are two more decisions to be made, on Sam Durrant and Ryan Galvin. Ryan’s just finished his loan with Maidstone and he’s back in with the group training with us as another able body, and both him and Sam have looked really good.

“They’ve both shown a real strength in the games they’ve played and their training with us - so it’s really good to have them as U23s/U21s but with the seniors. They’ve added to the group really nicely.”

He went on to say, “Ryan’s a good size, he moves well, he’s left-footed and can play multiple positions on the left. He’s definitely improved on his loan spell.

“And with Sam, he’s just been getting stronger and stronger… They’re developing in their own right, and it’s not an easy decision for us on two players who really should be playing senior football. They’re on the thin line, but we don’t think it’s a decision we need to make straight away.”

Sam Durrant made his debut for Sheffield Wednesday against Derby County. (Steve Ellis)Sam Durrant made his debut for Sheffield Wednesday against Derby County. (Steve Ellis)
