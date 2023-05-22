Sheffield Wednesday’s penalty hero says Darren Moore ‘doesn’t like days off’

Jack Hunt, with ice in his veins, slotted home the winning penalty as Sheffield Wednesday booked their spot at Wembley on Thursday.

The Owls go up against Barnsley on Monday afternoon for a spot in the next season’s Championship, and they go into it with confidence sky high after pulling off an almost impossible comeback against Peterborough United.

Wednesday found themselves 4-0 down after the first leg, but pulled it back to 4-4 and then 5-5 on aggregate at Hillsborough before winning via penalties, so now have to shift their focus to the Reds next week.

"We’ll just carry on with what we’ve done all season,” Hunt said after the game when asked for the way forward. “This is just the next step. We’ll watch the game tomorrow night, and see who we get (Barnsley)… But the gaffer doesn’t like days off, let me tell you that, so we’ll be touching base on who we’ve got in the final real quick.

"It’s work. We’ve got a job to do and we’ve got to go again.”