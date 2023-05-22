Sheffield Wednesday’s penalty hero says Darren Moore ‘doesn’t like days off’

News you can trust since 1887
Jack Hunt, with ice in his veins, slotted home the winning penalty as Sheffield Wednesday booked their spot at Wembley on Thursday.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 12:02 BST

The Owls go up against Barnsley on Monday afternoon for a spot in the next season’s Championship, and they go into it with confidence sky high after pulling off an almost impossible comeback against Peterborough United.

Wednesday found themselves 4-0 down after the first leg, but pulled it back to 4-4 and then 5-5 on aggregate at Hillsborough before winning via penalties, so now have to shift their focus to the Reds next week.

"We’ll just carry on with what we’ve done all season,” Hunt said after the game when asked for the way forward. “This is just the next step. We’ll watch the game tomorrow night, and see who we get (Barnsley)… But the gaffer doesn’t like days off, let me tell you that, so we’ll be touching base on who we’ve got in the final real quick.

"It’s work. We’ve got a job to do and we’ve got to go again.”

Hunt is one of several Owls players who will be out of contract in the summer as things stand, and it may be that the final could prove to be his last game in a Wednesday shirt. With that in mind he’ll be hoping to go out with a bang on Monday, and whether he gets on the field or not he’ll know he’s played his part.

