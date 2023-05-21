Barnsley have been given almost 700 more tickets than Sheffield Wednesday for the play-off semifinal later this month.

The Owls take on the Reds on May 29th for a spot in the Championship, and yesterday it was announced that Wednesdayites had been given 36,634 tickets for the occasion.

A statement from the Reds on Sunday read, “Barnsley Football Club is pleased to confirm ticket information to supporters for the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final at Wembley Stadium.

“Following our Semi Final victory against Bolton Wanderers, the Reds will now face Sheffield Wednesday in the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Final on Monday 29 May in a 3pm kick off.

“We have been allocated 37,325 tickets for the West End of Wembley Stadium. Tickets will be sold from North Stand round to the South Stand.”

The fact that - unlike in Wednesday’s - the Reds statement explains that they will be sold in blocks suggests that there may be a chance that if any go unsold then the Owls may be able to request that their allocation is increased, though only time will tell on whether that will be the case or not.