The new Championship season is now just under two weeks away as Sheffield Wednesday prepare to return to the second tier of English football.

Two months have passed since a dramatic Josh Windass strike helped the Owls star write his name into folklore by helping his side see of Barnsley in the League One play-off final - and Hillsbrough has witnessed a whole host of changes in the time that has passed.

Manager Darren Moore has departed and has been replaced by former Watford boss Xisco Munoz and the likes of David Stockdale, Jaden Brown and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru have all found pastures new during the summer. Reece James remains the only new face in the Wednesday squad but Munoz has revealed he is hoping to bring in further fresh additions ahead of the first game of the season whe the Owls host Southampton.

No matter how Munoz’s side looks on that night, the Spaniard will be able to count on the support of the Hillsbrough faithful as Wednesday fans back their side once again - but how does the club’s average attendance from last season compare to their new Championship rivals?

1 . Rotherham United Average attendance: 10,515

2 . Millwall Average attendance: 14,767

3 . Blackburn Rovers Average attendance: 14,807

4 . Queens Park Rangers Average attendance: 14,977