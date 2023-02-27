How Sheffield Wednesday’s back three ‘complimented each other’ after another change

It’s been relatively rare this season that Sheffield Wednesday fans have seen the same back three in consecutive games, though it’s often not been out of choice…

The Owls had Ben Heneghan ruled out for the season last year, have lost Michael Ihiekwe to a long-term injury, and then saw Mark McGuinness return to Cardiff City – all of which came after Akin Famewo was dealt a heavy injury blow on his debut at the start of the campaign.

Now, with the club having extended the club’s clean sheet record to 20 following the 1-0 win over Charlton Athletic, Darren Moore has praised the latest three given the nod to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece James and Liam Palmer started alongside Dominic Iorfa in the 5-2 victory over MK Dons last weekend, but Famewo and Aden Flint returned for the trip to the valley – and Moore was pleased with how the back three complimented each other.

Speaking after the game, the Owls boss said, “I changed them up and brought them (Famewo and Flint) back in, because I thought it was the right game. Dom gives us something natural on the right and Akin on the left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last week against MK Dons I thought it was right to have a different three, but the three today complimented each other really well.

“Anything central was with Aden and he won his first time contacts, I thought Dom was quick across the floor as he is, and Akin picked the right decisions - other than one miscontrolled past that gave them a chance. We'll rectify and we'll learn from it.

Dominic Iorfa and Aden Flint helped Sheffield Wednesday keep another clean sheet. (Steve Ellis)

“Overall it was a solid performance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad