Sheffield Wednesday’s opening day attendance compared to Sunderland, Leeds and Championship rivals - gallery

Almost 29,000 supporters witnessed Sheffield Wednesday’s return to the Championship on Friday night - but how did that compare to other attendances?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 6th Aug 2023, 20:18 BST

Sheffield Wednesday may well have marked their return to the Championship with a defeat against Southampton - but there was still plenty to enthuse over as almost 29,000 supporters watched from the Hillsborough stands.

A lot has changed since the Owls secured their return to the second tier with a League One play-off final win against Barnsley with a new manager in situ and new signings slowly starting to make their way through the door.

New boss Xisco Munoz may well have marked his debut in the Hillsborough dugout with a defeat but he can’t have failed to notice the impressive support his side received throughout a game where they came so close to claiming a point against the Saints.

But with the likes of Leeds United, Sunderland and Leicester City all a home this weekend, how did the Hillsborough attendance compared to Wednesday’s Championship rivals?

How does Sheffield Wednesday’s opening weekend attendance compare to their Championship rivals?

1. Championship opening weekend attendances

How does Sheffield Wednesday’s opening weekend attendance compare to their Championship rivals? Photo: Steve Ellis

Attendance: 16,446

2. Plymouth Argyle v Huddersfield Town

Attendance: 16,446 Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Attendance: 16,741

3. Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion

Attendance: 16,741 Photo: Getty Images

Attendance: 18,051

4. Swansea City v Birmingham City

Attendance: 18,051 Photo: Getty Images

