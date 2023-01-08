When Alexander Isak leapt above everybody else and headed towards the Sheffield Wednesday goal from close range, it looked like Newcastle United were going ahead…

But Cameron Dawson had other ideas.

The Owls academy graduate is back in the Wednesday starting XI after an 18 month spell that has seen him spend a season on loan with Exeter City, win promotion, and then sit on the bench and watch his boyhood club climb up the League One table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now though, after Darren Moore entrusted him with the number one spot in recent weeks, ‘Daws’ is showing fans exactly what he’s got in his locker, and the reflexes required to keep out Newcastle’s £60m striker were just another example of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two goals from Josh Windass secured a famous 2-1 win, but things could’ve been very different had the man between the sticks not come up with – as Kieran Trippier put it – ‘four or five unbelievable saves’.

It was a night that’ll live long in his memory, and he waxed lyrical about the performance of the whole side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a fantastic night,” the 27-year-old said afterwards. “It reminded me of the Arsenal one a few years ago. The atmosphere, with a full away following from Newcastle, and a proper cup tie. The lads were resolute, we scored two good goals and thankfully got over the line with some bodies on the line at the end – but we got the job done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Cameron Dawson, was in fine form against Newcastle United. (Steve Ellis)

"We feel like we're resolute. Even when we're not at our best we've managed to hang in there in games and get results where we've not played so well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a game where we showed some top passages of play against a top Premier League outfit this season, there's definitely confidence can be taken from that. Then if we stick with the other side of the game, keep resolute and defending well, hopefully we can get back to our league form next week.”

The Isak save set the bar, and he admits that it’s good to get off to a start like that as a goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said, "It's always nice to save one early on… To get through against a top Premier League outfit normally your goalie's going to have to make some saves, so it was nice to be able to make a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd have liked the clean sheet but that's being a bit greedy, so we'll take the win and see who we get in the next round.”

Though every player on the pitch in blue and white will have enjoyed it, two in particular will have taken that bit of extra pleasure – and fans singing ‘One of our own’ about long-term teammates, Dawson and Liam Palmer, went down a treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've done some years between us, haven't we?” the shot-stopper said with a smile. “Palms has been in fantastic form all season, and I've been lucky to come into a winning team that's been doing well.

"I've been fortunate enough to put in some good performances myself, so I've just got to keep going and hopefully have a good league campaign when we resume that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad