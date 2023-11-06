Dejphon Chansiri says he will not be replacing Liam Dooley in the role of Chief Operating Officer at the club, but there is an ongoing hunt for a new Head of Recruitment.

Dooley recently left his role to take on a position as Chief Executive Officer of Shrewsbury Town, and it was stated that general manager, Alastair Wilson, would be taking on ‘sole leadership of the commercial and operational arm of the club.’

Chansiri, speaking exclusively to The Star, has explained that it will be a permanent role, with Wilson expanding his role as GM.

“Alastair and Liam worked together,” he explained. “Which means that they knew each other’s job like 80% or 90%. So nothing is going to cause a problem, because they worked at the same level. General manager is a high position, which is why I put them together side by side.

“Nothing is going to be an issue with Liam leaving. What he looked after will be done by Alastair and his people. Alastair has taken over, he’s been doing it a long time, just more behind the scenes. I have had people ask me about being a COO or CEO, but it’s not something I’m looking for.”

There is another new arrival on the cards at S6, however, with plans in place to replace former Head of Recruitment, David Downes, following his departure for Blackpool over the summer.

Luke Dowling was brought in on a short-term basis to help out with summer recruitment, however it is now the plan to get somebody in on a permanent basis to take on the role vacated by Downes.

Chansiri said, “We will replace David Downes, I’m currently looking at who I want to bring in. Scouting at the club is something that needs to be done more in detail and with analysis - Danny actually also has people who can do that and work with us. On top of that I have what I call my advisors who are outside the club.