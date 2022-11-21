The young centre back has gone from strength to strength at Hillsborough since making a loan switch from Cardiff City, and got his just rewards on Saturday afternoon as he nodded home a Barry Bannan corner to give them all three points.

He was the first Wednesday centre back to score this season, and it was a result that saw them close the gap on table-topping Plymouth Argyle to just three points, taking them a step closer to the automatic places.

And McGuinness says that he wants more…

The defender told the club’s official website, “It’s nice to get off the mark, it’s been a long time coming for me because it’s a part of my game that I want to improve on.

“I know I can score more goals, so it’s nice this was the winning goal and for it to get the three points was the main thing.

“The goal has been coming, I felt confident it would and when you have people like Baz (Bannan) delivering the crosses, you will always have chances… With the quality we have in the dressing room, everyone is chipping in and it’s what you want.”

Mark McGuinness has had a great start to life at Sheffield Wednesday.

He also went on to add, “We knew it was going to be tough on Saturday, it was going to be direct and physical and although we had work to do at the end, we dealt with it and move on.

“To get that second and third goal would have taken the sting out and it’s something we’ll work on but when you get three points, nothing else matters really. The clean sheets are racking up too so it would be nice for that to continue as well.”

Wednesday switch their focus to the FA Cup now as they take on Mansfield Town on Saturday, and – if given the chance – McGuinness will be out to keep up his strong run of form.

