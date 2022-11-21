It was a bright start from Andy Holdsworth’s young Owls side as they looked to set the tone on a cold Monday night at Hillsborough against a Rams side who are a category above them in Cat 1.

Rio Shipston was again a force in the middle of the park as he looked to dictate matters, and it was he who came the closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half as he saw his low drive saved by Harry Evans – the Derby ‘keeper getting a strong hand on it before it rose up and hit the crossbar.

Just before the halftime whistle the Owls went close again, this time it was Bailey Cadamarteri that struck the woodwork after an almost-perfect lob from the number nine. Fusire followed up, but his effort was always rising and sailed over the top.

Half time came and went, but it was much of the same in the second half, with Shipston slipping some nice balls through the County backline as they sought to break the deadlock.

Cadamarteri blasted over following one of those balls, and also fired wide after some brilliant footwork of his own when maybe a lay-off to his teammate may have been the better option.

Wednesday’s backline held firm when called upon, and Pierce Charles showed good positioning to keep out any rare attack, while Fusire showed his quality going forward and should really have had an assist to his name as he whipped in a delightful cross to Joey Phuthi who mistimed his touch.

Sheffield Wednesday U18s took on Derby County in the FA Youth Cup.

Phuthi went close again not long afterwards as he fired a shot from range that was well kept out by Evans, and it was Wednesday turning the screw as they headed into the final 20 minutes. The winger once again caused problems, just as he did against Burton Albion.

Jarvis Thornton was the third player to be a lick of paint away from opening the scoring after Fusire and Cadamarteri combined brilliantly on the edge of the box – Evans was beaten by his low drive, but it bounced out and was cleared away.

Charles made a strong save in the counter-attack that followed, and on the Owls pressed as Darren Moore watched from the stands.

The Star revealed last week that teenage starlet, Fusire, was in talks regarding his first professional contract at the club, and his performance certainly won’t have harmed his chances as he continued to drive at Derby.

And his efforts were rewarded with the opening goal as the game went into the final 10 minutes, Cadamarteri once again involved as he barged his way towards the byline before cutting back to his teammate – and this time there was no mistake.

The visitors never looked a real threat, and Wednesday were good value for their victory as they held on to book their spot in the third round – the Young Owls march on.