Sheffield Wednesday’s U18s will face Leicester City in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup, it was confirmed last night.

The Owls have seen off Burton Albion, Derby County and Barnsley in the competition so far, but will now face their biggest challenge yet as they go up against the youngsters of Premier League outfit, Leicester City.

Leicester needed extra time, but beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 on Wednesday evening to book their spot in the next round, setting up a trip to Hillsborough for a place in the last 16.

It’s going to be a big ask for the young Owls given the Foxes’ impressive Category One academy, but they’ll be buoyed by the fact that they’ve already overcome a side from the category in this year’s run, and pulled off a shock victory against Southampton in the same tournament last year.

This game – which hasn’t yet got a date – will be a repeat of the 2021 third round encounter between the sides at Leicester’s training ground that unfortunately ended in a 5-0 win for the hosts, but Holdsworth’s team will be eager to make sure that that doesn’t happen again over 18 months later.

The likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all remain in the competition going into the fourth round, and Wednesday’s talented teens will be eager to try and upset the odds once again by giving themselves a chance to face them in the new year.

At present the Football Association website suggests that the game will be played on January 21st, but that is subject to change.

