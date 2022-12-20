Darren Moore still expects Michael Ihiekwe to play ‘a large part’ in Sheffield Wednesday’s season as he works on getting himself back fit again.

The Owls were dealt a blow it was confirmed that the experienced centre half faced a couple of months sidelined with a knee injury, meaning that he would have to join Ben Heneghan on the list of players unavailable for a substantial period of time.

Unlike Heneghan, however, Ihiekwe is expected back in the new year, and Moore says that he’s been making good progress in his recovery – though no date on his return to action has been set as of yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re going to scan him again in a few weeks time,” Moore told The Star. “Because I don’t want to say that he’s going to be a month or two months and then we scan him and it’s healed over better and quicker - which would mean a sooner return.

“So yeah, we’ll give him a scan and hopefully it’ll reveal a bit more. He’s making good progress, he’s doing his gym work, but he’ll cut a frustrated figure because of where he was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But he’s still got a large part to play for us this season. He’s just got to get himself right… We still expect him to play, but it’ll be in the new year.”

It’s not all bad news on the injury front though, with Akin Famewo back available for selection, Dennis Adeniran on the brink of a return, and Barry Bannan’s hamstring injury not thought to be as bad as originally feared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Ihiekwe is out of action with ligament damage to his knee.

Wednesday’s next game sees them face Fleetwood Town on Boxing Day.