Cameron Dawson says that he came back to Sheffield Wednesday as not only a more matured footballer, but also as a better person.

Dawson spent last season out on loan with Exeter City, playing over 50 games for the club in all competitions as he played a key role in their promotion out of League Two and up into the second tier – making a real name for himself down in Devon.

The goalkeeper left such an impression that they considered making an offer to the Owls, however it became cleat that Darren Moore wanted him back at Hillsborough and they realised that a deal wouldn’t be possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since his return, the 27-year-old has been limited to cup action only, however was handed a starting berth over the weekend and saved a late penalty to rescue to a point for the hosts against Oxford United in a 0-0 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’ll now be eager to keep hold of his place in the side, and he thinks that his mentality now has him better placed to kick on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In terms of a person, I’m much more rounded,” he told The Star. “I’m now someone who’s much more laid back now in terms of how I feel. There are no ups and downs like there was. I feel much more rounded, I was at a fantastic football club, and you leave Exeter City normally being both a better player and a better person.

“In terms of my goalkeeping I think I’ve matured. I’m still the same me, I’ll keep goal in a similar fashion, but I’m more matured, rounded and that’s all I can say really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Dawson enjoyed a clean sheet on his Sheffield Wednesday league return. (Steve Ellis)

“There are times as a goalkeeper where you’re going to make a mistake again - I’m not coming here and saying all is fine and dandy and that’s it. There will be tough times, because that’s the life of a goalkeeper. It’s just about staying level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I think in terms of that, that’s what last season gave me. I’m just miles more relaxed in terms of how I go about my business.”

Wednesday face Fleetwood Town on Boxing Day, and Moore has a decision to make when it comes to who starts between the sticks.