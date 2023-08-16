Sheffield Wednesday star up for another award after strong campaign

Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, could add another award to his collection this month after being nominated for a Professional Footballers’ Association gong.

Bannan was a key character in the Owls’ memorable promotion push last season, grabbing 20 goals and assists along the way before eventually lifting the trophy alongside Liam Palmer at Wembley on May 29th.

The long-serving Wednesday man is up alongside five others for the PFA League One Players' Player of the Year gong, something that will mean a lot given that it is voted for by his peers - the other players in the division.

As part of their unveiling of the six nominees the PFA said, “Bannan’s class and experience were vital for Sheffield Wednesday in their Wembley run and return to the second tier.”

He does face tough competition, though, with the other five nominees being:

Conor Chaplin – Ipswich Town

Aaron Collins – Bristol Rovers

Jonson Clarke-Harris – Peterborough United

David McGoldrick – Derby County

Bali Mumba – Plymouth Argyle

Bannan finished with the second most assists of any player in the division in 2022/23 with 13, and probably should have had even more as he finished with more key passes than any other of his counterparts in the third tier.

The winners will be announced at the PFA Awards on August 29th - exactly three months on from Wednesday’s Wembley win.