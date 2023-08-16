Sheffield Wednesday and talented teen Bailey Cadamarteri – ‘Let’s not rush him’

Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Bailey Cadamarteri, is seen as a bright spark for the club’s future, and started the new season with a bang as he grabbed two goals on Tuesday.

The forward only recently turned 18, but lots is expected from the talented teenager after he shone on his way up through the youth ranks at Middlewood Road in recent years, form that attracted interest from the likes of Manchester City and West Ham United before he signed his first professional deal with the Owls.

His 2022/23 campaign was a difficult one, though, and despite playing a big part in another strong FA Youth Cup run he faced big chunks of time on the sidelines and missed the end of the season following a decision to go for an operation to try and fix an issue that had been causing him issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now it’s hoped that he’s past all that, and his showing in the 2-2 draw with reigning Professional Development League champions, Millwall, suggests that he’s raring to go in 2023/24.

His manager, Neil Thompson, says that the campaign ahead is big for the young forward, though admitted that they won’t be rushing him into anything before the time is right.

“Cads had a really disjointed season last time out due to injuries, so we’re glad to see him back and playing 90 minutes and getting two goals,” Thompson told The Star. “I think it’s a massive season for him. He needs to get his head down, get a load of games under his belt and look to build a foundation going to Christmas…

“Last season was no fault of his own, young bodies grow at different rates, they pick up different things that need addressing. He needed an operation and hopefully we’ve got to the bottom of that now, but he nearly missed a year last year and now it’s a case of building up his foundations. He’s only just 18, he’s just a young boy, so let’s not rush him. But, like a lot of others, he put in a good performance today.”