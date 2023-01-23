Liam Palmer says that it’s ‘always an honour’ to wear the captain’s armband at Sheffield Wednesday, but admits that he’s looking forward to Barry Bannan’s return.

Palmer has played more minutes for the Owls this season than any other player, missing only a handful of games and being asked to play – as usual – in various different positions.

The 31-year-old academy graduate keeps climbing up the club’s list of all-time appearance-makers – he overtook Tom Brittleton with his 373rd game against Fleetwood Town – and has been the man leading out the team in the absence of the injured Bannan.

Being part of one of the longest winning streaks in the club’s history as captain must be nice, and he admits that he does enjoy having a word in the pre-match huddle.

"It's always an honour to lead out the team,” Palmer told the media after yet another clean sheet in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Fleetwood. “And we're on a good run at the minute… As much as I enjoy leading them out, I hope Baz is back as soon as he can because he's our best player – so it’d be nice to see his return.

"I don't really tend to do too much different than what I normally do. In every team, in every sport, you have leaders in different ways - some lead by example, some are more vocal. We've got a lot of people that talk during the game. So there's nothing consciously I do different when I put the armband on – there’s an extra weight of expectation from the other boys looking up to you, but as an older statesman it just comes with experience.

Liam Palmer says it's an honour to captain Sheffield Wednesday - but he also wants Barry Bannan back from injury. (Steve Ellis)

“I enjoy getting in the huddle and giving a bit of advice - whether they listen, I don't know, but I must be saying something right! Everybody's well-drilled at this stage of the season, everybody's doing their jobs so long may it continue.”

‘Palms’ also spoke about another shift in position from the right wingback position in which he started the season so well, and he says that he’ll always do what he can to help the team – wherever he’s asked to play.

"I was enjoying playing right wingback, but there's always jobs to be done for the team – lots of players are playing different roles, and whoever comes in knows what the manager wants. That's very important.

"You see with Akin (Famewo), he’s come back in and seamlessly slotted in. If I can help the team in any position, I'm happy to play there.”

Whether centre back or right wingback, Palmer has continued to maintain his role as Darren Moore’s Mr. Reliable, and as the Hillsborough crowd chant ‘He’s one of our own’ he’ll keep enjoying arguably the best season of his career to date.