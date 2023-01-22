Scott Brown was pleased with how his Fleetwood Town battled against Sheffield Wednesday, but not happy with the result.

Wednesday became the first team to stop the Cod Army scoring on the road this season as they picked up a 1-0 victory at Hillsborough that sent them seven points clear in seventh place in League One, but they were up against it for large parts of the tie as the visitors tried to impose themselves on matters.

Fleetwood had their chances, but it was a winner from Marvin Johnson that proved to be the difference on the day, with Cameron Dawson coming up strong in the final moments to make sure that they came away from the tie with all three points.

Brown thought his side performed well against a ‘big club’, but admitted that he’s tired of playing well in games and getting nothing from them.

“We are disappointed with that,” he admitted to Fleetwood’s website. “The lads’ performances were great again today, but I’m sick and tired of coming in and saying we’ve played really well when we’ve got no points on the board.

“Now, we have to be that little bit nastier at the top end of the park, find that bit of quality as well, and be ruthless by taking our chances when we can because when you come to a big club like this, you aren’t going to get a lot of chances.

“For us, we managed to get Scotty (Robertson) and Phoenix (Patterson) on the park so that’s two of the new signings we’ve been able to bring on today. They added a bit of quality and a bit of flair higher up the park and that’s what we’ve probably been missing.”

Fleetwood Town manager, Scott Brown, with Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass. (Steve Ellis)

He went on to add, “It’s small details, but in the final third, I don’t think we had enough quality in terms of the delivery and the timing of our runs. We have to work on those things as you want to get in between the posts and score goals. The few balls we put in the box didn’t work as they wanted it more than we did.

“We locked them in during the second half, they didn’t have a shot on target in the second half which is outstanding when you come here to one of the top teams in the league – it’s great saying that but we’ve not scored a goal.

“Ged [Garner] thought that he couldn’t get his first shot off at the end there, so he’s managed to cut inside, but the goalkeeper has managed to cut the angle off and has made a good save. Late on, Paddy (Lane) had a little chance, but we need to find the back of the net and get some points.”

