Sheffield Wednesday: Championship duo in race for Luke McNally loan transfer revealed

If Sheffield Wednesday are to stand any chance of securing a move for Burnley’s Luke McNally, they’ll have to fend off interest from the Championship.

The Star reported earlier this week that the Owls were up against it in their pursuit of the 23-year-old centre back, with the Clarets – while open to the idea of loaning him out – eager to see him playing in the Championship rather than League One.

McNally has plenty of experience in the third tier prior to joining Burnley last summer, and it’s thought that their first priority is for him to play regularly in a division above that one.

With that in mind, it has today been reported by journalist, Alan Nixon, that both Hull City and Blackpool are keen on bringing him on board, however added that the Tangerines’ interest may have been affected by Michael Appleton’s recent departure.

Wednesday have fought off interest from leagues above in the past under Darren Moore, with his work at developing players not going unnoticed, however their League One status coupled with the fact that they can’t necessarily guarantee regular game time may count against them in this fight.

Moore has been quiet on the club’s pursuit of players in the January transfer window, however has admitted that he wants to make sure that the side finishes it in a stronger position than when they started after losing both Mark McGuinness and Alex Mighten over the past couple of weeks.

The window will close on January 31st at 11pm.

