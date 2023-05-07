Curtis Davies says that he’d be interested to know how Sheffield Wednesday are feeling after missing out on automatic promotion before facing Derby County.

Wins for Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town last weekend meant that the Owls’ slim hopes of a top two finish wouldn’t go down to the last day, and they now face Derby knowing that they will finish third regardless of the result on the day.

If Derby finish sixth then Sunday’s game will be the first of three between the two sides.

The former Aston Villa and Hull City man, who was part of the Hull side that beat Wednesday in the 2016 Championship play-off final, thinks that Darren Moore’s side will be frustrated but determined to end the season on a high.

“I'd be interested to know how they are feeling,” Davies queried on RamsTV. “Will their heads be down that they got that close to automatic promotion and didn't make it or will they be fully focused on the play-offs?

“I think there will be a frustration they aren't already up, but in their last home game of the regular season they will want to show just how good they are, especially against a side pushing to be in the top six. They won't want to give us any joy if we are to make it into the play-offs.”

And he admits that they always felt like this game could have something ‘riding on it’, though they were hoping it wouldn’t be for a spot in the top six.

Derby County defender Curtis Davies wonders how Sheffield Wednesday are feeling after missing out on automatic promotion. (Steve Ellis)

The 38-year-old Derby skipper said, “When the fixtures came out at the start of the season, we all thought that this fixture may have something riding on it… We wanted it to be for us pushing for the top two if we're being totally honest but we still have something to play for and it's a game we look forward to.

“You need to be able to beat good teams if you do get in the play-offs and we'll go up there to Hillsborough after a good performance at home to Portsmouth last weekend ready and raring to go.”

